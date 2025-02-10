New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 10, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This looks like Connect Four.

A new Battlefield is on its way

I hope this feels more like BFBC2.

Keep on zooming!

Enhance!

Construction lesson

These plates always seem so wild.

Spooky Mario time

I love the analogue horror stuff.

Remember Halo 2?

This just popped up on my feed. What a great demo.

Briefed takes a dive into Captain America

There was a storyline where Cap was a Nazi?!

Some thoughts about Florida

Isn't GTA VI set in Florida?

Birds are so smart

So clever!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping upside down

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

    February 10, 2025 9:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 10, 2025

      February 10, 2025 11:23 PM

      Well, Cap was a Hydra mindwashed deep mole. It led into Secret Invasion (comics, not TV) if I recall correctly. Though I think that may *have* wound up being Skrulls as Hydra top dogs. I was long done with the 37 different titles crossover arcs by then.
      I did 2nd Civil War unhappily, then nothing else except World War Hulk. Kinda sad I missed Doomworld though (I did get the MODOK mini-series from that).

        February 11, 2025 2:38 AM

        I'm sorry mate, I understand a tenth of that.

