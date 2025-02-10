Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Apex Legends designer discusses the changes to Ash, Ballistic, and Assault Legends
- WWE 2K25 lets you relive the Bloodline's greatest triumphs
- WWE 2K25's Lynell Jinks on supporting 'crazy ideas'
- Elon Musk offers to buy OpenAI, Sam Altman says 'no thank you but we will buy twitter'
- Marvel Rivals' The Thing & Human Torch release date announced
- Civilization 7 Update 1.0.1 patch notes address early access bugs
- Dragon Quest 12 is still in development says series creator Yuji Horii
- Relic Entertainment lays out plans for new games & remasters following sale by Sega
- Phasmophobia 2025 content roadmap released as game sells 2 million units on consoles
- Warner Bros' Wonder Woman game has reportedly been rebooted & switched directors
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This looks like Connect Four.
A new Battlefield is on its way
I hope this feels more like BFBC2.
Keep on zooming!
Enhance!
Construction lesson
These plates always seem so wild.
Spooky Mario time
I love the analogue horror stuff.
Remember Halo 2?
This just popped up on my feed. What a great demo.
Briefed takes a dive into Captain America
There was a storyline where Cap was a Nazi?!
Some thoughts about Florida
Isn't GTA VI set in Florida?
Birds are so smart
So clever!
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 10, 2025
Well, Cap was a Hydra mindwashed deep mole. It led into Secret Invasion (comics, not TV) if I recall correctly. Though I think that may *have* wound up being Skrulls as Hydra top dogs. I was long done with the 37 different titles crossover arcs by then.
I did 2nd Civil War unhappily, then nothing else except World War Hulk. Kinda sad I missed Doomworld though (I did get the MODOK mini-series from that).
