Elon Musk offers to buy OpenAI, Sam Altman says 'no thank you but we will buy twitter' Musk and investors have offered $97.4 billion to purchase OpenAI.

The board of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has received an offer from Elon Musk and investors to purchase the company.

Elon Musk and investors have offered to purchase OpenAI for $97.4 billion according to reports from CNBC and Wall Street Journal. The offer was submitted to the board on Monday. Marc Toberoff, Elon Musk’s attornery, offered a statement from Musk, stating, “It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was.”

Scam Altman — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

Sam Altman has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with his response: “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want”. In September 2022, Twitter (TWTR) shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the company. Since the purchase, Twitter has undergone a dramatic change, the least of which is changing the name from Twitter to X.

Musk responded to Sam Altman, calling him a swindler and in a separate post referred to him as Scam Altman.

Recently, Softbank has added another $1.5 billion to its investment in OpenAI. This was part of another round of funding where OpenAI secured $6.5 billion in funding, raising its valuation to $157 billion. This would indicate that Musk’s $97.4 billion offer is a bit shy of the company’s value.

As for Musk’s own venture into AI, he’s recently stated he wants to create an AI video game studio and that his xAI is to “understand reality”. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on OpenAI and Elon Musk’s other bids and actions.