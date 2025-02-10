Marvel Rivals' The Thing & Human Torch release date announced A recent Dev Talk has also detailed rank rewards and an upcoming reset.

The Thing and Human Torch are set to arrive in Marvel Rivals on February 21, 2025, which also marks the start of the second half of Season 1. This point in time will see players be rewarded for the rank they reach and have their ranks reset for the next season.

On February 10, 2025, NetEase Games released Dev Talk Vol.10 which detailed the upcoming release of The Thing and Human Torch as well as rank rewards and rank resets. The Thing and Human Torch will arrive on February 21, 2025, “along with some major balance adjustments,” according to the press release.



Source: NetEase

Outside of the new characters, player ranks will be finalized and rewards will be handed out. Players that reach Gold will receive a costume reward and anyone that hits Grandmaster will get a Crest of Honor.

Following the reward rollout, there will be a rank reset. Players will find that their rank will drop four divisions, so prepare to fight your way back up to whatever rank you managed to attain over the course of the first half of the season.

NetEase has also let players know that the start of a new season will see a six place drop in division while the halfway mark will have a four place drop. However, the developers will tune this if necessary.

Be sure to check in to Marvel Rivals on February 21, 2025 to get your ranked rewards and try out the new champs, The Thing and Human Torch. Keep an eye on our Marvel Rivals page for the latest news.