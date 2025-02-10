ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 541 Making progress in Banjo-Tooie on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. It has been an interesting ride thus far but there is plenty more to do on the Isle of Hags. During the last Banjo-Tooie episode, we made our way into Grunty Industries, one of the more annoying levels in the game. I feel that way because there are several instances where you will have to utilize Banjo, Kazooie, and Mumbo throughout the factory. It will also be time to make our way to the next world, Hailfire Peaks, to get some new moves for our heros.

Banjo-Tooie has a few puzzle pieces that are chained together. What I mean is you have to go to one world, perform an action, and then go back to a different world to collect said puzzle piece. Having to bring the dinosaur from Witchyworld via the train back to Terrydactyland is an example. After Grunty Industries, there are two world left but they’re very annoying to get through. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough.

Heat up and cool down on Hailfire Peaks!

©Nintendo/Rare

This weekend was the Super Bowl, the biggest football game of the year. If you didn’t know, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and stopped the Chiefs from winning three straight championships. As a loyal New York Jets fan, I was watching the game to see if there were any good commercials. Stop by the Stevetendo Show this evening to get my thoughts on the big game and what I thought about the ads and more!

