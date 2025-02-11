Sonic Speed Battle review: Gotta flip fast

I spent way more of 2024 thinking about Sonic the Hedgehog than I ever would have planned to. Between Shadow Generations and the Sonic 3 movie, there was a lot happening though! I also ended up replaying Sonic Adventure 2 on my own time, so all of this stuff is fresh on my brain. Funnily enough, after the holidays, Kess Entertainment came my way to show off its new game, Sonic Speed Battle. I’m not usually a tabletop kind of person, but with so many hedgehogs running through my brain lately, it was easy to say yes.

Based on Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Speed Battle is a card game that uses a core deck to facilitate three different game modes. Much like the character-specific levels in the original Dreamcast game, each game mode is playable with a distinct set of characters. The ways in which the rules are structured to make different games out of a single deck are interesting, but no individual mode feels very fleshed out as a result. That said, when you put them all together for a “Team Battle,” the overall experience does feel more complete.

Action Race

The first mode is called Action Race, and that’s where all the speedy characters live, like Sonic and Shadow. But one of the cool things you’ll notice about Sonic Speed Battle is it includes way more characters than you’d expect, such as lowkey favorites like Blaze the Cat, and weirdos from games like Sonic Riders.

Action Race has you flipping cards with other players almost like a game of War, except the goal here is to avoid matching numbers to score points. If you do match, a “homing attack” commences, where players have to discard additional matching cards to stay in the race. You can almost picture Sonic and Shadow bouncing off each other like their godforsaken boss battle in Sonic Adventure 2. This is probably the weakest game in the set, because there isn’t enough card drawing to make homing attacks competitive consistently.

Shooting Battle

This game is based on the Tails and Eggman levels in Adventure 2, but mostly plays similarly to Action Race. Instead of scoring points though you’re damaging each other, and certain twists like storing extra damage for a chance to unleash it later add some depth and intensity. It feels a little more satisfying to play, but it still relies heavily on that War-style card-revealing that is kind of a weak foundational mechanic. There are more variables associated with tying though, making Shooting Battle more brisk and engaging than Action Race.

Treasure Hunt

I didn’t like Treasure Hunt the first time I played it, because my co-reviewer-slash-child ran me over with Knuckles’ special ability in record time. But after a few more tries it simply worked out to be the most interesting game of the set. Rather than banging cards together, Treasure Hunt is about managing your own playing field, and racing to collect emerald shards. Just like the worst levels in the video game!

While the players aren’t directly playing cards at each other, there’s a lot more interplay and combo-like mechanics with cards. The cards in the deck have “suits,” which have effects in-game. But I’m only just mentioning them now because they’re actually interesting here. Games can be decided in a matter of two or three turns, so getting extra moves and messing with an opponent’s field are crucial moves. So using Springs to draw extra cards or Rings to discard from other players’ fields adds to the sense of frantic digging the game is trying to convey, which is an effective adaptation of a gameplay vibe.

Team Battle

You can play these games individually for quick rounds, but putting them together in Team Battle mode is the ideal way to play. Because these games aren’t big or complicated, having a mechanism to make you play them together for a bigger competition feels like a more complete game. Plus, you get to punch out these cute, little Chao tokens, and everyone loves opening up a new game and punching out cardboard tokens.

Playing for tokens and using a randomizer to pick modes between rounds adds a sort of frenzied energy to Sonic Speed Battle, which feels like a more true realization of the game’s whole name. Having everyone pick a pool of characters from the start, then having to adapt to rule changes on the fly in the middle of a single gaming session lets the action kind of blend together, and masks some of the individual weaknesses in each mode.

Ultimately, Sonic Speed Battle is a fun, little game that is more ambitious than it might sound. After all, adapting Sonic Adventure 2, one of the most convoluted platformers of all time, into a simple, family-friendly card game is quite a task when you think about it. The end result is creative, albeit a little on the shallow side, but can be a lot of fun if you play using the Team Battle setup that crams it all together. Playing each game mode individually won’t be nearly as satisfying, though. But if you have some young Sonic fans in your family and want something to add to game night, this is a much better alternative to something like a branded Monopoly board.

Sonic Speed Battle is available now at various retailers. A copy of the game was provided by the publisher for this review.