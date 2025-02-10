ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 171 - Keep Driving We're going on a road trip on this week's Indie-licious as we chart a course on the open roads in YCJY Games' Keep Driving.

There’s something magical about the open roads, especially when you’re traveling just to travel, without a clear destination in sight. YCJY Games seeks to capture that very feeling, and on this week’s Indie-licious, we’re going to see if they succeeded as we play Keep Driving.

Keep Driving was developed and published by YCJY Games. It came out on February 6, 2025, and is only available on PC at this time. You just got your first car, and there’s a festival miles away that you want to see. How you get there… is up to you. Pick up hitchhikers, stop for food and gas, and chart the course you think looks best as you try to get across country by any means necessary, maintaining your old junker every step of the way.

Join us as we play Keep Driving live on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we thank everyone who tunes in to check out awesome indies like this. Your support helps us to continue to make good livestream content and shows such as The Stevetendo Show, Pop! Goes the Culture, and more. If you want to support our efforts, subscribing to the Twitch channel helps a lot, but we’re also happy to have any new followers that want to watch everything we’ve got going on.

Can we get keep our car running long enough to make it a trip to remember or will we get junked and stranded along the way? Find out as we play Keep Driving on this week’s Indie-licious shortly!