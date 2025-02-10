Dragon Quest 12 is still in development says series creator Yuji Horii Yuji Horii said that his team is still hard at work on getting Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate ready with info planned to be released little by little.

It’s been a pretty long time since we’ve heard anything substantial about Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate, but series creator Yujii says there’s no need to worry. The team is working hard on the next mainline installment of the popular Dragon Quest series and Horii says the team will have information to reveal in small bits in the future.

Horii addressed the matter of Dragon Quest 12 on his radio show group KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku over the weekend, as reported by Automaton. While one of the last updates for Dragon Quest 12 was in May 2024, it was overshadowed by the excit of series lead producer Yu Miyake, who moved to head up Square Enix’s mobile division. Fans were concerned, given how quiet things have been since, but Horii also apologized for that silence and promised Dragon Quest 12 has not been canceled or paused by Square Enix.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate was announced in May 2021 alongside the 35th anniversary of the series. There was much to be excited about, including a variety of further Dragon Quest media that was announced alongside it. Unfortunately, word has been quite mum outside of a few updates since. Horii says that will change soon and the team will be releasing little bits of info at a time to keep fans excited for everything Dragon Quest 12 has to offer.

With a promise of more to come and a reassurance that the next big game is on the way, stay tuned for more Dragon Quest 12 news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.