Relic Entertainment lays out plans for new games & remasters following sale by Sega

It’s been a few months since Relic Entertainment split ties with Sega, and with that, it ventures out on its own as an independent studio. Coming into 2025, Relic Entertainment has defined what that means. According to a new mission statement put out by the studio, Relic will not only focus in on creating the high-tier strategy games it’s known for, but also explore new opportunities and possibly some remakes and remasters along the way.

Relic released its new mission statement in a press release this week, detailing its plans for the future in one of its first communications since it broke off from Sega in March 2024. The group broke its goals up into three major segments, entitled Deepening Commitment to Existing Titles, Independent Development/Creative Experiences, and Re-imagining Classics. The first is a commitment to maintaining and improving its existing games, such as Company of Heroes 3. It will continue to provide for the active games in its catalogue and keep open communications with players to aggressively adjust on feedback.

For the second section, Relic promises it intends to keep working on games with its forte of strategy and tactics, but it will also keep space open for new projects. In its own words the studio will “actively pursue the development and publishing of smaller-scope, in-house games, while also continuing to develop the larger, complex strategy titles the studio is renowned for.”

Finally, the third section hints at Relic Entertainment exploring opportunities with its previous titles. That would mean the possibility of “re-releases, remasters, or brand-new franchise experiences.”

It’s a bold new future for Relic Entertainment and hopefully one that pays off since its split from Sega. As we watch to see what comes next, stay tuned for more updates via the Relic Entertainment topic.