Phasmophobia 2025 content roadmap released as game sells 2 million units on consoles Players can look forward to character overhauls, a Chronicle feature, new and reworked maps, and seasonal events this year.

Multiplayer ghost hunting experience Phasmophobia is still chugging along through early access, but that doesn’t keep everyone from having a good time, and Kinetic Games has plans to make sure everyone continues to have a scary, good time throughout 2025. The team has released a 2025 roadmap full of content for the coming year, and it comes alongside the announcement that Phasmophobia has sold over 2 million copies on console since its arrival on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Kinetic Games shared the celebratory milestone and 2025 roadmap via a press release this week. The roadmap has quite a few goodies laid out for updates this year, one of which is the Chronicle. This will bring changes to the journal and shake up how players record evidence of ghostly sightings. Player characters are getting an overhaul, new maps are coming alongside reworks of older maps, and there will be updates to the Easter, Halloween, and Holiday seasonal events.

Phasmophobia is still in early access as of this time of writing, but the game has more than enough content to keep any solo or co-op ghost hunter happy. It’s had years to develop a scene on PC, gaining steam on the backs of popular content creators and YouTubers. With the 2 million unit milestone on consoles, the game has now crossed 22 million units sold altogether.

With no signs of slowing down, we'll continue to watch Phasmophobia as its new content arrives in 2025.