Where to find Voivode's letter of safe conduct - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Voidvode doesn't want to give up his amulet but might be willing to do it if you get his letter back.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Nothing is easy when dealing with the Nomads in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Marika wants the Voivode's amulet, but he doesn't want to give it up. The Voivode also wants to get his missing letter of safe passage, but Marika has it. Eventually, you get close to striking a deal, at least with Marika, and it's time to collect the letter.

Where to find the Voivode's letter in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Source: Shacknews

The main clue to finding the Voidvode's letter is that it is hidden in a tree near a stream. Considering the point marked on the map is in the middle of a forest, this is far less helpful than one might first think. To find the letter, we need to head north from where Marika is hiding, past the abandoned farm, and then follow the stream up to the west.

The tree that is hiding the Voivode's letter in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Source: Shacknews

Look for a stream with a log crossing it, some large rocks, a bucket, and a jug in the water. Beside all that, you will see a tree, and that is the tree where you can find the Voifvode's letter hiding in the trunk. Just interact with the small, hard-to-see hole, and you will be able to grab it and bring it back to him.

Without dropping too many spoilers, by the time you get back to the Voivode, you will want to make use of this guide that breaks down dice point combinations. I won't tell you why, but needless to say, this quest isn't over yet.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

