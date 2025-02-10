Where to find Voivode's letter of safe conduct - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 The Voidvode doesn't want to give up his amulet but might be willing to do it if you get his letter back.

Nothing is easy when dealing with the Nomads in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Marika wants the Voivode's amulet, but he doesn't want to give it up. The Voivode also wants to get his missing letter of safe passage, but Marika has it. Eventually, you get close to striking a deal, at least with Marika, and it's time to collect the letter.

The main clue to finding the Voidvode's letter is that it is hidden in a tree near a stream. Considering the point marked on the map is in the middle of a forest, this is far less helpful than one might first think. To find the letter, we need to head north from where Marika is hiding, past the abandoned farm, and then follow the stream up to the west.

Look for a stream with a log crossing it, some large rocks, a bucket, and a jug in the water. Beside all that, you will see a tree, and that is the tree where you can find the Voifvode's letter hiding in the trunk. Just interact with the small, hard-to-see hole, and you will be able to grab it and bring it back to him.

Without dropping too many spoilers, by the time you get back to the Voivode, you will want to make use of this guide that breaks down dice point combinations. I won't tell you why, but needless to say, this quest isn't over yet.

