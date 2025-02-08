How to rescue Tibor - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Tibor got himself into a sticky situation with some less-than-understanding locals in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

As part of the Miri Fajta quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will need to help out the Voivode if you want to get his amulet. You are somewhat trapped in the middle of a family feud here, but what else can you do when Marika wants the amulet? This quest is a long and drawn-out affair, made up of various steps that are pretty awkward in their own right.

How to rescue Tibor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Tibor can be found in Semine, which is southeast of the Nomad's camp and southwest of Troskowitz. There is a barn on the south side of the town. To do this properly, you can walk around the town and talk to people you meet. They will slowly give you information that helps you track him down, leading you to the building in the southern part of the town that you can see on the map above.

If you head to the front of the barn, you will meet a guard who will tell you to leave. You can fight him, or you can bribe him, but neither option is ideal. Instead, walk around to the back, near the fields, and climb in the window. Walk to Tibor, and you will get an option to free him.

After untying him, he will boost through the window and run for the woods. Follow him and speak to him to get the next part of the quest, which will require you to do a little gravedigging.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.