New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to rescue Tibor - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Tibor got himself into a sticky situation with some less-than-understanding locals in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

As part of the Miri Fajta quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will need to help out the Voivode if you want to get his amulet. You are somewhat trapped in the middle of a family feud here, but what else can you do when Marika wants the amulet? This quest is a long and drawn-out affair, made up of various steps that are pretty awkward in their own right. 

How to rescue Tibor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Where to find Tibor in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Source: Shacknews

Tibor can be found in Semine, which is southeast of the Nomad's camp and southwest of Troskowitz. There is a barn on the south side of the town. To do this properly, you can walk around the town and talk to people you meet. They will slowly give you information that helps you track him down, leading you to the building in the southern part of the town that you can see on the map above.

The barn where Tibor is held in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Source: Shacknews

If you head to the front of the barn, you will meet a guard who will tell you to leave. You can fight him, or you can bribe him, but neither option is ideal. Instead, walk around to the back, near the fields, and climb in the window. Walk to Tibor, and you will get an option to free him.

After untying him, he will boost through the window and run for the woods. Follow him and speak to him to get the next part of the quest, which will require you to do a little gravedigging. 

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola