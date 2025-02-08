Where to find Comfrey - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Comfrey is a useful alchemy ingredient in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but it is vital for a couple of quests.

There are a lot of plants and ingredients that you will need for your alchemical experiments in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Some will be a little more urgent than others, and you'll need to get Comfrey as part of an early-game quest. This is where you can find it easily.

Where to find Comfrey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Source: Shacknews

The easiest place to get Comfrey is from the apothecary's garden in Troskowitz. If you are not in the town, just fast-travel there by clicking on the blue shield over the town on the map. You'll get a little animation of Henry walking across the map, and then you'll be in the town. Turn to the left and walk down the street, then through the gates on the left, and here you will find the garden.

Comfrey is a purple and blue plant with bell-shaped flowers and can be found about halfway down the garden. This place is very useful as it contains lots of flowers that you might need, so grab some of everything while you are here. If you are out exploring the map and suddenly find yourself in need of Comfrey, you can find it growing near the edges of water and occasionally in deeper ditches around fields.

Comfrey is used to make Buck's Blood, Aesop, and the Painkiller Brew, so you might need a lot of it as you play through the game.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.