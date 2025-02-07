Evening Reading - February 7, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. I'm back from Japan, still recovering from my first COVID infection (ugh, a five-year streak snapped), and am ready to entertain you all with another round of news, memes, and entertainment! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Riot Games is checking in with the current state of League of Legends.

Square Enix is checking in with the latest from Final Fantasy XIV Online, including specifics on Patch 7.2.

And more Power Rangers cosmetics for ARK: Survival Ascended are coming in, this time bringing in classic villains and the iconic Megazord.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Super Bowl Simulator

Madden simulated the outcome of the Super Bowl.

We did the same thing and our simulation was much more lopsided.

And for something a little different, Mutant Football League 2 (currently on Steam Early Access and just released on Xbox Game Preview) also simulated the Super Bowl with the Killadelphia Evils taking on the Karcass City Creeps.

He's a little short for a Stormtrooper

So Luke Skywalker's being teased for Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. But wait... that place is supposed to be set in the time of the latest trilogy, which... wouldn't that mean we'd have to get the older Luke... or the dead Luke... because how could he still be young Luke if Galaxy's Edge is set in...

Nothing but the Hotfix

Under the radar, it's time for Back To Black (formerly known as Unapologetically Black and Fast), the special marathon featuring the best of Black speedrunners. Be sure to check out the action all weekend on Twitch.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

It's Shaq vs. Chuck, as they discuss the future of the Lakers with Luka Doncic.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We're coming off an incredible Royal Rumble weekend, so all that's left is to go behind the scenes.

Tonight in video game music

We're checking in once again with The 8-Bit Big Band and their concert from Sony Hall in New York City.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for February!