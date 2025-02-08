Shack Chat: What is your favorite video game Super Bowl commercial?

This weekend, Super Bowl LIX is going down in New Orleans, Louisiana. As we prepare for The Big Game, we're looking back at all of the video games that were promoted in multi-million dollar commercials in previous years.

Question: What is your favorite video game Super Bowl commercial?

"We All Win" from Microsoft (Super Bowl LIII) - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Super Bowl Watcher

It was just around the turn of the decade that awareness of disabled gamers began to spread. Accessibility was something that everyone took for granted. For Super Bowl LIII, Microsoft took a big step forward in spotlighting disabled gamers, people who live their lives with various afflictions and handicaps but who still want to be able to play games with the rest of us. This commercial was a showcase for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but it was also a reminder that disabled players are among us. Some of them thrive, and some of them are on the same scrub tier that the rest of us are, but the takeaway is that we are all in this together.

1984 by Apple (Super Bowl XVIII) - Hey, TJ Denzer was watching that

Some things are just timeless, and I think Apple’s Ridley Scott-directed Super Bowl XVIII commercial was exactly that. How does this relate to games? Well, it's the ad that introduced the world to Apple's original Macintosh Personal Computer. That computer was one of the first among many that allowed users at home to not only transform business, but also home video game entertainment as well.

And what a way to introduce it. Based on concepts from George Orwell’s much-quoted and rarely read novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, Apple used the commercial to posit a tech society where it would break a hypnotized humankind away from the norm and be the change the world needed. Hard to say Apple didn’t make it happen, rising to world prominence on the success of visionaries like Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. It’s a commercial that has been parodied so much as well, even as far forward as when Epic Games treated Apple as the hypnotizing force in its own spoof ad leading up to their court battle, with Epic's version being built entirely in Fortnite. Apple may be shy about dipping its personal toes in and out of gaming, but whatever you may think of it, this commercial was a legendary starting chapter in Mac history and the games that go along with it. Its influence spans decades.

Nintendo Switch - Asif Khan, Was very right about Switch being successful

The feeling of seeing a Nintendo logo during the Super Bowl was a bit surreal when the Big N dropped its Super Bowl LI ad in 2017. Sure, Imagine Dragons can be grating on eardrums, but I have come to be a believer in the song used in this ad. Nintendo made a huge bet on Switch, and this Super Bowl ad was a large part of changing the narrative from the Wii U era. Flash forward to 2025, and Nintendo Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it the best-selling home console in the company’s history. Now that’s what I call playing with power!

World of Tanks - Bill Lavoy, Canadian

Once upon a time, in a land far away, I led a World of Tanks website sponsored by Wargaming. I’ll spare you the details, but the point is I actually enjoy World of Tanks, and I was working on the site at the time that this commercial played. It was a big deal for Wargaming and even our little site, so it always brings a smile to my face when I see this commercial. Oh, and if you like this ad, there’s another one called Real Awful Moms that you should look up.

Pokemon 20th Anniversary - Donovan Erskine, Super Bowl XLVII Champion

Pokemon’s Super Bowl ad from 2016, released in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, was the perfect precursor to what would be one of the craziest years in Pokemon history. That summer, Pokemon Go would take the world by storm, becoming an instant phenomenon and transforming the way I interacted with my friends, my phone, and random businesses in my town.

The trailer, which doesn’t actually promote any specific game, focuses on the spirit of the Pokemon franchise and the way it resonates with us. The recurring line “I can do that,” the clever use of “like no one ever was,” and the inclusion of a diverse set of characters from various ages and backgrounds all hammer home an important message: Believe in yourself. Regardless of the odds, your circumstances, or anything that happened yesterday; go out there and be the very best, like no one ever was.

Nintendo Switch - Steve Tyminski, Sports!



Source: Nintendo

I think I’m going with the Nintendo Switch commercial. I remember that it was a big deal on the internet that Nintendo was going to have a Super Bowl ad in the first place, let alone for the Switch. With the Super Bowl being in February, it was one of the last things to tide over Nintendo fans before the console came out in March. It showed off a lot of Switch features and probably got a lot more people hyped for the system because it was shown during the Super Bowl. I have to give a shout out to the Pokemon commercial for the 20th anniversary too because these companies (Nintendo, Pokemon) don’t usually spend the crazy amount of money for Super Bowl ads.

Those are the video game Super Bowl commericials that resonate the most with us. What say you? Sound off and let us know in the Chatty! And hey, give us your Super Bowl predictions while you're there.