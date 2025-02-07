New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial

There's a free trial up for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Battle.net this weekend, where it's also on sale.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

If you want something to do while waiting for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Activision looks to have you covered. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been on sale as part of its Season 2 launch for the past week, but if you're still not convinced to jump in, there's a free trial available right now through Battle.net. Take a look at some of what Season 2 has to offer.

If you'd rather sit and wait around, Steam has a sale for you. The Steam Idler Fest has deals on games that focus on watching the action unfold. If that's not enough, there's still time for some last-minute Lunar New Year savings, as well as some new discounts from the 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $15 or more to get Content Warning, Summer House, Thank Goodness You're Here, Wingspan, Nexomon: Extinction, Little Kitty Big City, Pesticide Not Required, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, A Space for the Unbound, Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, PAW Patrol: Grand Prix, Pizza Possum, Mini Metro, Toem: A Photo Adventure, Shapez, Re:turn - One Way Trip, Psychonauts, Tanglewood, Moonlighter, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, Ankora: Lost Days, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Tolls, and Dahlia View. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola