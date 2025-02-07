Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial

If you want something to do while waiting for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Activision looks to have you covered. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been on sale as part of its Season 2 launch for the past week, but if you're still not convinced to jump in, there's a free trial available right now through Battle.net. Take a look at some of what Season 2 has to offer.
If you'd rather sit and wait around, Steam has a sale for you. The Steam Idler Fest has deals on games that focus on watching the action unfold. If that's not enough, there's still time for some last-minute Lunar New Year savings, as well as some new discounts from the 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off) (FREE TRIAL until 2/10)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Beyond Blue - FREE until 2/13
- Humankind - FREE until 2/13
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/18)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/26)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- AK-xolotl: Together - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/12)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Transport Fever 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $2.99 (90% off)
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack - $2.49 (90% off)
Fanatical
Pay $15 or more to get Content Warning, Summer House, Thank Goodness You're Here, Wingspan, Nexomon: Extinction, Little Kitty Big City, Pesticide Not Required, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, A Space for the Unbound, Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, PAW Patrol: Grand Prix, Pizza Possum, Mini Metro, Toem: A Photo Adventure, Shapez, Re:turn - One Way Trip, Psychonauts, Tanglewood, Moonlighter, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, Ankora: Lost Days, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Tolls, and Dahlia View. These activate on Steam.
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.06 (27% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.69 (91% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.89 (33% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.89 (47% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Abzu - $3.84 (81% off)
Gamersgate
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes [Steam] - $21.75 (56% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam] - $19.24 (45% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $37.99 (62% off)
- Last Train Home [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alone in the Dark [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.75 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $21.99 (82% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/26)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Riven - $24.49 (30% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Origins - $1.99 (90% off)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $0.99 (95% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Final Fantasy 16 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Visions of Mana [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $32.75 (45% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $43.67 (38% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga [Steam] - $18.71 (53% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Bear and Breakfast [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Thing Remastered [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Yars Rising [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tunic [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $7.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- That's just a small sample of everything available. Check out the Humble Store's Winter Sale 2025.
Steam
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To - $15.99 (20% off)
- Steam Idler Fest
- Rusty's Retirement - $4.68 (33% off)
- Incremental Factory - $6.29 (30% off)
- Melvor Idle - $4.99 (50% off)
- Cookie Clicker - $1.69 (66% off)
- Chillquarium - $3.59 (40% off)
- Fish Game - $18.74 (25% off)
- More from the Steam Idler Fest.
- 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale
- NBA 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $42.44 (42% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.54 (74% off)
- More from the Steam 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale.
- Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $7.99 (80% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale.
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Lunar New Year Sale.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial