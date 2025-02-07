Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 7: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial

If you want something to do while waiting for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Activision looks to have you covered. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been on sale as part of its Season 2 launch for the past week, but if you're still not convinced to jump in, there's a free trial available right now through Battle.net. Take a look at some of what Season 2 has to offer.

If you'd rather sit and wait around, Steam has a sale for you. The Steam Idler Fest has deals on games that focus on watching the action unfold. If that's not enough, there's still time for some last-minute Lunar New Year savings, as well as some new discounts from the 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Pay $15 or more to get Content Warning, Summer House, Thank Goodness You're Here, Wingspan, Nexomon: Extinction, Little Kitty Big City, Pesticide Not Required, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, A Space for the Unbound, Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, PAW Patrol: Grand Prix, Pizza Possum, Mini Metro, Toem: A Photo Adventure, Shapez, Re:turn - One Way Trip, Psychonauts, Tanglewood, Moonlighter, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, Ankora: Lost Days, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Tolls, and Dahlia View. These activate on Steam.

Use the coupon code FEB15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Immortals of Aveum, Trepang2, Total War: Pharoah Dynasties, Fabledom, Griftlands, Tales & Tactics, Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master, and My Little Universe. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, The Witch Queen, and Lightfall. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Pay $30 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

