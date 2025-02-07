Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 7: Nintendo Supercharge Sale continues

February is here and there are some new blockbuster games on the horizon. Before those release, why not keep adding to your library with some big sales? Nintendo is continuing with its Supercharge Sale, offering a handful of first-party titles at a nice discount. PlayStation is continuing with its Critics Choice sale while also offering up the best of PlayStation Indies. Finally, Xbox is celebrating 2K Games and Capcom while also kicking off its annual Anime Month sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $48.99 (30% off)
- Critics' Choice
- Astro Bot - $49.79 (17% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Balatro - $11.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH [PSVR2] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $23.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Nine Sols - $23.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Yars Rising - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $13.74 (45% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Crow Country - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sifu - $13.99 (65% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Jusant - $13.74 (45% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous GOTY Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $13.74 (45% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Weekend Offer
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $36.29 (67% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest PlayStation 5 Version - $17.99 (55% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Payday 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- High on Life - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale
- NBA 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $17.49 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Games 20th Anniversary Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Anime Month
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yars Rising - $22.49 (25% off)
- Afterimage - $8.74 (65% off)
- Trials of Mana - $19.99 (60% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Clock Tower: Rewind - $14.99 (25% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Supercharge Sale
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kirby Star Allies - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $27.99 (20% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tetris Forever - $27.99 (20% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- More from the Nintendo Supercharge Sale.
- Big Fun, Little Price
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $9.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- A Little to the Left - $4.99 (66% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Big Fun, Little Price Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- More from the Nintendo Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
