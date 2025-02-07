Warner Bros' Wonder Woman game has reportedly been rebooted & switched directors Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman game has allegedly cost $100 million amid reports of underperformance in Warner Bros' games division.

It’s been a little over 3 years since WB Games and Monolith Productions announced they were working on a Wonder Woman game. However, we’ve heard little on the matter since, outside it somehow using Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis System. More than three years later, as WB has suffered a rough stint in its games division, it sounds as though the Wonder Woman game has been rebooted and a new director is in play.

Word of these changes come via Bloomberg, who reported on a number of shifts happening within Warner Bros following the exit of WB Games President David Haddad. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Wonder Woman game has been through its own rough run of changes and shifts. Reportedly, the game has failed to shape up in a satisfying way among staff and executives, even after $100 million has gone into the game’s development. As a result, the game is switching directors and has apparently gone through a reboot in its production.

Announced in December 2021 during Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, the Wonder Woman game promised to honor the popular hero character as she crossed the 80th anniversary since her creation and first issues in comics. Fans were thrilled to see that it was Monolith Productions on deck to develop, and even more thrilled when we learned the Nemesis System made popular in the Middle-earth games would be used.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like any new sign of the Wonder Woman game is sadly still a few years away as the team reboots the project. As we watch for further news, stay tuned to the Wonder Woman topic for further updates, here at Shacknews.