ShackStream: Predicting Super Bowl LIX in Madden 25 Join Asif and Donovan as they pit the Chiefs and Eagles against each other in Madden.

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to achieve the NFL’s first Super Bowl 3-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Asif and myself don’t have horses in this race, we'll be using this as an excuse to talk trash and play some Madden.

Our Super Bowl LIX prediction ShackStream will go down today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be controlling the Chiefs, with Asif piloting the Eagles.

We don’t play much Madden these days (God bless College Football 25) but this feels like a more appropriate time than any to jump back in one last time. Come hang out for a chill Friday stream and chat football with us.