New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Predicting Super Bowl LIX in Madden 25

Join Asif and Donovan as they pit the Chiefs and Eagles against each other in Madden.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to achieve the NFL’s first Super Bowl 3-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Asif and myself don’t have horses in this race, we'll be using this as an excuse to talk trash and play some Madden.

Our Super Bowl LIX prediction ShackStream will go down today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be controlling the Chiefs, with Asif piloting the Eagles.

We don’t play much Madden these days (God bless College Football 25) but this feels like a more appropriate time than any to jump back in one last time. Come hang out for a chill Friday stream and chat football with us.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola