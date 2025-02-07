Smite 1 & other Hi-Rez game updates halted as studio lays off 70 employees Hi-Rez Studios is turning all of its attention to Smite 2 as the 'primary focus of its streamlined operations.'

Layoffs are happening at Hi-Rez Studios as the group moves to reform its priorities around Smite 2. Alongside an layoff of allegedly 70 employees, several games in the Hi-Rez portfolio are halting further game updates. Smite 1, Paladins, and Rogue Company are the games affected, although the servers of each game will stay on for the foreseeable future.

The layoffs and reprioritization at Hi-Rez Studios were shared in the company’s esports Discord (and shared from there by Smite esports pro Hayzer), as well as confirmed to Kotaku by Hi-Rez President Stewart Chisam. A list of employees affected has also been posted on Reddit. Stewart claimed it was the difficult state of the gaming industry that pushed the company to layoffs this week:

We know this is an exceptionally difficult time to find work in the industry, which makes it even more devastating to have let go of so many loyal and talented developers. We pursued every angle available to us to avoid these cuts, but it was necessary to ensure that we survive in this tumultuous environment.

A statement posted on the Hi-Rez esports Discord was one of the first announcements of layoffs happening within the overall group.

Source: Hayzer

Stewart would go on to say that Smite 2 is the “primary focus of the newly streamlined operations,” and confirmed that Smite 1, Paladins, and Rogue Company servers will all “remain available for the foreseeable future.” Minor updates are still planned for all three games.

Smite 2 has been in the works for quite some time, having been officially revealed in 2024. It has since launched a free-to-play open beta where players and pros are helping developer Titan Forge Games streamline and build out the game.

It sounds like Hi-Rez is betting big on Smite 2, but that seems to come at a cost to its previous titles and staff. As we watch for more developments, stay tuned to Shacknews for more updates on Smite 2 and Hi-Rez Studios.