Where to find Marika - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are a lot of very complicated quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that can play out in lots of different ways. It truly is one of the best parts of the game. That said, some of them can be a little obtuse or have steps that are very difficult to figure out. Finding Marika has proven to be awkward for a lot of players, so this is how to do it.

How to find Marika in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Source: Shacknews

I would strongly advise you to find your faithful dog Mutt before you go searching for Marika. Mutt can be very useful for quests like this. Once you have done that, you should head to the Nomad's Camp and check the sleeping area behind where Marika's mother, the lady in the red dress, is seated. This is the open area behind the wagon, not the tent beside it. Resting against a yellow cushion, you will find Marika's scarf.

Source: Shacknews

Now it's time to make your way to where Marika can be found, which is over in Appolonia, which can be found to the northeast of Troskowitz. When you get there, be on the lookout for two large boulders of rock with a pathway between them, but stop before you venture through them. If Mutt runs off, you have gone too far, so just return to where you were when he left and call him back.

You can now interact with Mutt and select the "Track" option. Look at Mutt and hold the left Alt button, and you can have him track things with a scent from an item in your inventory. He will then track down Marika for you; all you need to do is follow him. This ability is useful at several different points throughout the game.

Source: Shacknews

You can see the exact location that Marika is hiding marked on the map above, and the main landmark is the destroyed farmhouse nearby. She will be hiding in a cave, which is an offshoot of a path between some rocks. The entrance will have some blood on the ground, making a trail you can follow. Once you find her, talk to her and discover the truth, then decide if you wish to help her or not. There is, once again, another long quest waiting for you here with someone who genuinely needs your assistance.

