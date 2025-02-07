How to get debt bonds - Warframe If you really want to help the people of Fortuna and Vox Solaris, you will need to put your money where your mouth is.

There is not much fun to be had for the people of Fortuna in Warframe. Under the heel of the dreaded Nef Anyo, everything is weighed and measured, and a debt is never forgiven. Many people find themselves in all manner of debt, and bonds to represent it are traded around between merchants, the populace, and us, the Tenno.

How to get Debt Bonds in Warframe

One of the easiest ways to get Debt Bonds is by completing Bounties for Eudico, who can be found near the main door leading to the elevator, and Orb Vallis beyond. They can drop as stage rewards and will vary depending on the type of Debt Bond you are looking for and the difficulty of the mission. Check with Eudico to see what she has available. You can usually pick up two Debt Bonds as stage rewards.

This is an easy way to do it, but it's hard to target what you want. If you really want to get something specific, it's time to go and visit Ticker. Ticker is a character that can be found in the top level of Fortuna, and he will sell Debt Bonds. Once again, his inventory will rotate a bit, and he will need Credits and resources that can be found on Orb Vallis, and those will vary depending on what you want. This is the best way to get what you want quickly, although it might be a little expensive sometimes.

The final way to get them is through the Profit-Taker fight. This is quite a complex fight for newer players, and it is not really the best way to farm them. This boss will always drop 3 Medical, 2 Advances, and 1 Familial Debt Bond.

Different types of Debt Bonds

Training Debt-Bond - The Taxmen call it an investment in our future, but loans to cover vocational and specialist training almost always cost more than you'll ever earn. Especially with the interest.

Shelter Debt-Bond - Covers everything from hab rent to insurance, docking permits and paying off that rail tractor. Big ticket items.

Medical Debt-Bond - To get work you need mods. Then you need more work to pay for the mods, so you get more mods. And here we are.

Advances Debt-Bond - Sometimes a rig jockey needs a helping hand, so they get an advance on the next pay. Massive interest rates almost guarantee they'll be paying that off forever.

Familial Debt-Bond - Debts unpaid by one generation are passed down to the next. Working to pay them off is seen as something to be proud of. What choice do they have?

