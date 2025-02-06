Evening Reading - February 6, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- WWE 2K25 lets you relive the Bloodline's greatest triumphs
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 review: That's my river
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review: For king and country
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector review: Until the wheels fall off
- ReSetna review: Robosoulsvania
- Apex Legends Lead BR Designer talks about weapon buffs, helmet removal, and more
- Google removes pledge not to use AI for weapons or surveillance from its ethical guidelines
- Nintendo Switch tops 150 million console units sold since launching in 2017
- Nintendo (NTDOY) cuts FY25 financial forecast on weaker than expected Switch hardware sales
- Take-Two (TTWO) says GTA 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release date
Kendrick Lamar Korner
The Kendrick part of the interview starts about 33 minutes into the VOD.
Not Like Us but the beat is Stayin' Alive https://t.co/jZlROQ2kdY pic.twitter.com/J0xUGgqzKF— Spectre (@spectre0799) February 5, 2025
Stayin' Alive x Not Like Us x Saving Lives.
squabble up but the beat is Espresso https://t.co/PGusH0Q8XB pic.twitter.com/pnKRU9QqWQ— Spectre (@spectre0799) February 6, 2025
Squabble Up still slaps two months later and even when mixed with Espresso.
The entire Grammy's audience singing along to the "A Minor" lyric was truly a sight to behold.
Forget Jalen Hurts, QB Eagles is the GOAT
I'd like to see a QB run for 600 yards this weekend. People need to put some respect on Randall Cunningham's name!
Chad Johnson did what? To his what?
Props to the dude for being honest about his insecurities, I guess. Stephen A. even offered to not air this part on his show...
Project Pat x Hanumankind
It's only right for Hanumankind to be featured on a Project Pat track. Love to see this!
This Ash and Pikachu origin story blew my mind
Can any other Pokemasters confirm if this is true or not? Either way, this just makes Pikachu's lore that much cooler!
We are... King Venom?
I can finally play as King Venom in Spider-Man 2— NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) February 4, 2025
Only on PC pic.twitter.com/HzFcQyPz9Z
That's a very cool mod!
More music!
Don't sleep on JID.
I applaud the swagger of Doechii having a new single ready to drop to celebrate her Grammy's win. She rules.
doechii x timbaland— BLACCMASS (@blaccmassxx) February 5, 2025
nissan altima x sexyback pic.twitter.com/aafoaLvrMD
The Art of War
Remind anyone of other battles they have witnessed throughout life?
✌🏾 ✌🏾 ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ORQeANDIVh— Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorWWE) February 5, 2025
A new Briefcase Super Mario Maker 2 level? In this economy?
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Briefcase Ghosthouse?! is out now! Course ID: YRT-59J-HVG.
