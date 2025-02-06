New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 6, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kendrick Lamar Korner

The Kendrick part of the interview starts about 33 minutes into the VOD.

Stayin' Alive x Not Like Us x Saving Lives.

Squabble Up still slaps two months later and even when mixed with Espresso.

The entire Grammy's audience singing along to the "A Minor" lyric was truly a sight to behold.

Forget Jalen Hurts, QB Eagles is the GOAT

I'd like to see a QB run for 600 yards this weekend. People need to put some respect on Randall Cunningham's name!

Chad Johnson did what? To his what?

Props to the dude for being honest about his insecurities, I guess. Stephen A. even offered to not air this part on his show...

Project Pat x Hanumankind

It's only right for Hanumankind to be featured on a Project Pat track. Love to see this!

This Ash and Pikachu origin story blew my mind

Can any other Pokemasters confirm if this is true or not? Either way, this just makes Pikachu's lore that much cooler!

We are... King Venom?

That's a very cool mod!

More music!

Don't sleep on JID.

I applaud the swagger of Doechii having a new single ready to drop to celebrate her Grammy's win. She rules.

The Art of War

Remind anyone of other battles they have witnessed throughout life?

A new Briefcase Super Mario Maker 2 level? In this economy?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Briefcase Ghosthouse?! is out now! Course ID: YRT-59J-HVG.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 6, 2025. Please consider playing our first game Bubbletron to support our broader Shacknews efforts.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

