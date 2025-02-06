Evening Reading - February 6, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Kendrick Lamar Korner

The Kendrick part of the interview starts about 33 minutes into the VOD.

Not Like Us but the beat is Stayin' Alive https://t.co/jZlROQ2kdY pic.twitter.com/J0xUGgqzKF — Spectre (@spectre0799) February 5, 2025

Stayin' Alive x Not Like Us x Saving Lives.

squabble up but the beat is Espresso https://t.co/PGusH0Q8XB pic.twitter.com/pnKRU9QqWQ — Spectre (@spectre0799) February 6, 2025

Squabble Up still slaps two months later and even when mixed with Espresso.

The entire Grammy's audience singing along to the "A Minor" lyric was truly a sight to behold.

Forget Jalen Hurts, QB Eagles is the GOAT

I'd like to see a QB run for 600 yards this weekend. People need to put some respect on Randall Cunningham's name!

Chad Johnson did what? To his what?

Props to the dude for being honest about his insecurities, I guess. Stephen A. even offered to not air this part on his show...

Project Pat x Hanumankind

It's only right for Hanumankind to be featured on a Project Pat track. Love to see this!

This Ash and Pikachu origin story blew my mind

Can any other Pokemasters confirm if this is true or not? Either way, this just makes Pikachu's lore that much cooler!

We are... King Venom?

I can finally play as King Venom in Spider-Man 2



Only on PC pic.twitter.com/HzFcQyPz9Z — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) February 4, 2025

That's a very cool mod!

More music!

Don't sleep on JID.

I applaud the swagger of Doechii having a new single ready to drop to celebrate her Grammy's win. She rules.

doechii x timbaland



nissan altima x sexyback pic.twitter.com/aafoaLvrMD — BLACCMASS (@blaccmassxx) February 5, 2025

The Art of War

Remind anyone of other battles they have witnessed throughout life?

A new Briefcase Super Mario Maker 2 level? In this economy?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Briefcase Ghosthouse?! is out now! Course ID: YRT-59J-HVG.

