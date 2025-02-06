ShackStream: Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 Tune in to watch Jan and friends check out the brand new Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 for a couple of hours tonight.

Fortuiotous timing means that the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 opens exactly at the time that Jan begins his Thursday evening stream on ShackStream. He will be joined by his friends to see everything that's on offer in Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds, slated for release on February 28, 2025.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and his pals will start fresh, creating their characters, and exploring the content that was available in Open Beta Test 1. They will then move on and slay monsters, gather materials, craft items, and pet their companions, as one does in a Monster Hunter title. Tune in to join the fun and read more about the Open Beta Test 2 while you watch Jan struggle to coordinate attacks.

If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.