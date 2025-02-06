Where to find Mutt - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 A dog is a man's best friend, and it is worth the effort to find Mutt, your faithful companion.

At the start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you are cruelly separated from Mutt, your wonderful dog. It's a good idea to try and get him back as quickly as possible, although that will involve a little walking. It's worth the effort, though, as Mutt can help you out at many different points during the game.

Where to find Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Source: Shacknews

The quest to find Mutt is quite long and drawn out and can spawn all manner of other quests. That said, you don't need to do all of that if you don't want to. The quest is designed to make you explore the area and find important landmarks and people, so it is certainly worth doing.

Even if you do it the right way, you can still struggle to find your good pal Mutt due to all the running around and several people who think they saw him when they really haven't. To get to Mutt, go to the Nomad's camp and then head southwest along the path. When you get to a fork in the road, turn right and then follow that path all the way to the end.

You can see the exact spot marked on the map above, but when you get there, you will hear wolves howling. Head toward them, and you'll get a brief cutscene. It's fighting time, and Mutt will appear, but so will some wolves. It's up to you and Mutt to take on the wolves, and this is a good time to learn Mutt's controls.

Hold X to call Mutt

Once he is with you, you can aim at an enemy and hold X attack to set Mutt on them; as long as your weapon is drawn, you are actively in combat, or you are crouching.

If you look at Mutt and hold the left Alt button, you can choose to feed him, have him track things with a scent from an item in your inventory, or send him away. If you do this, you can find him at the Zhelejov tavern or the Devil's Den.

You can also set his behavior to Free, allowing him to roam a little, Heel, making him stick close, or Stay so that he won't move.

Once you have dealt with the wolves, make sure you talk to Mutt and go through all the dialogue options, and then the dog will officially be yours again.

