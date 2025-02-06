New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amazon (AMZN) issues Q1 2025 revenue forecast below analyst expectations

The Amazon company couldn't quite meet analyst expectations in its net sales forecast for Q1 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via AP Photos
2

With Amazon (AMZN) having released its Q4 2024 earnings results this week, it also put forth its guidance for the start of its fiscal 2025. Amazon’s guidance for Q1 2025 wasn’t quite what analysts were expecting, though. The company’s forecast for the next quarter was lower than  estimates on both the low and high end of company expectations.

Amazon released its Q1 2025 guidance on its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. There, the company shared the details of its upcoming guidance. The company expects that its net sales for Q1 2025 will be within  a range between $151.0 billion and $155.5 billion. Wall Street analysts were hoping to see something over $158 billion.

Amazon (AMZN) stock chart in after-hours trading on February 6, 2025
Amazon (AMZN) stock dipped and spiked in after-hours trading on the back of its Q4 2024 earnings results.
Source: Google

Amazon is still highly profitable, but the company is also investing heavily in a wide variety of ventures. Notable among them is the investment into nuclear and other alternative energy power stations that will power local regions, as well as assisting the power requirements of Amazon Web Serivce (AWS) data centers.

Amazon’s forecast may not have been up to snuff for Q1 2025, but the company is still one of the biggest giants in tech and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down. Stay tuned as we continue to cover Amazon and other tech companies earnings results as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

