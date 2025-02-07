Shack Together 049 - WWE 2K25 Preview, iicon, Forza to PS5, feat. David Craddock

Welcome to the 49th episode of Shack Together! This week, we're thrilled to have fan-favorite David Craddock joining us for our "49er or Capcom Fighter" segment. In this segment, we challenge the crew's knowledge of San Francisco 49ers players and Capcom video game characters. Why this particular combination, you ask? Sometimes the best ideas start with a catchy title. Also sometimes mediocre ideas start with a catchy title. I'm not sure this title's even catchy.

In Story Time, we dive into hands-on previews of upcoming titles including WWE 2K25, Apex Legends: Takeover Season 24, and Dune: Awakening. We also cover major reviews of anticipated releases like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civilization 7, and Citizen Sleeper 2. The news brings some interesting developments, including Forza Horizon 5's surprise PS5 release announcement and Steam's new warning system for abandoned Early Access games.

Industry updates include ESA's announcement of IICON 2026, Nintendo Switch reaching new lifetime sales milestones, and EA's latest live service revenue reports. We also discuss Google's removal of their AI pledge and the slow sales figures for Mario and Luigi: Brothership. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

