New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Amazon (AMZN) AWS Q4 2024 revenues grew 19% to $28.8 billion from Q4 2023

Amazon Web Service was a big revenue-driver for the company's latest financial quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Amazon’s (AMZN) latest earnings report brought an update on all of the company’s subsidiaries and divisions. This included Amazon Web Services, which accounted for $28.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, representing a 19% increase over the previous year.

The revenue figure for AWS can be found in Amazon’s Q4 2024 earnings report. Amazon Web Services, which provides server infrastructure for countless games, websites, and streaming services, brought in $28.8 billion in revenue, accounting for a solid chunk of the company’s overall $187.8 billion for the quarter.

The Amazon logo on a brick storefront.

In addition to providing a figure for AWS, Amazon provided an updated forecast for the coming quarter. It’s below analyst expectations, and the stock took a hit as a result in after-hours trading. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news coming out of the tech and gaming industry this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola