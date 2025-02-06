Amazon (AMZN) AWS Q4 2024 revenues grew 19% to $28.8 billion from Q4 2023 Amazon Web Service was a big revenue-driver for the company's latest financial quarter.

Amazon’s (AMZN) latest earnings report brought an update on all of the company’s subsidiaries and divisions. This included Amazon Web Services, which accounted for $28.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, representing a 19% increase over the previous year.

The revenue figure for AWS can be found in Amazon’s Q4 2024 earnings report. Amazon Web Services, which provides server infrastructure for countless games, websites, and streaming services, brought in $28.8 billion in revenue, accounting for a solid chunk of the company’s overall $187.8 billion for the quarter.

In addition to providing a figure for AWS, Amazon provided an updated forecast for the coming quarter. It's below analyst expectations, and the stock took a hit as a result in after-hours trading.