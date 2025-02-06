Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The Amazon company's revenue was just over the expectations, but its earnings-per-share were a substantial win.

Amazon is one of the latest companies this season to share its earnings results for its latest quarter, posting the bottom line and metrics of its Q4 2024 quarter. Amazon put up wins in both of its main metrics, posting revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) that outdid analyst expectations.

Amazon posted its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, Amazon came out just about in line with expectations. Analysts were expecting around $187 billion and Amazon gave them $187.8 billion. EPS was a different story. Analysts only expected about $1.49 per share out of Amazon. The company, instead, put up an EPS of $1.86 per share.

Amazon's (AMZN) stock dipped and then rose in after-hours trading on the back of its Q4 2024 results.

Source: Google

Amazon’s hefty investment into web services through AWS, AI technology, ad serices, and the ownership of platforms like Twitch and Prime Video give its income quite a bit of variety. The company continues to be one of the most profitable in the world, and it too is among the tech giants making big investments into AI technology. It’s even made investments into new power stations that will not only power local regions, but also power Amazon’s AWS data centers.

With Amazon continue to make money hand-over-fist, stay tuned for what comes next from the company, as well as further tech company earnings results, right here at Shacknews.