Take-Two (TTWO) says GTA 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release date

We've made it another quarter without a GTA 6 delay. Rejoice.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Take-Two (TTWO) reported its Q3 2025 earnings today, but all anyone wanted to know was if Grand Theft Auto 6 would get an update to its release window. The report confirmed that GTA 6 is on track for a Fall 2025 release.

An after-hours stock chart for Take-Two (TTWO) for February 6, 2025

The news that GTA 6 was on track for its scheduled release came via page five of the actual earnings report from Take-Two. The company included a table that showed its planned games for 2025, with GTA 6 being listed “fall of calendar 2025.” Now, that leaves things a bit more open than if Take-Two specified a quarter. Fall could include Q3 or Q4 depending on the month.

In after-hours trading, Take-Two’s stock climbed. It can’t be said for sure that this is a result of GTA 6 being on track, but that certainly could be part of it.

For more information on GTA 6, stick with Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Hello, Meet Lola