ShackStream: Mai Shiranui brings SNK ninjitsu to Street Fighter 6 Mai is finally available in Street Fighter 6, and we're going to see how she plays in a special ShackStream!

This week was a big one for Street Fighter 6 as the latest DLC character, Mai Shiranui, has officially come to play. The second SNK crossover character from Fatal Fury alongside Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui is another solid character tooled for the Street Fighter 6 systems, giving us not only unique character styles in Street Fighter, but also offering a glimpse of what’s ahead in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. With the character available, we’re going to take Mai to the lab and see what she can do in a special ShackStream!

Join us as we play Mai in Street Fighter 6, going live at around 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who shows up to watch Shacknews livestreams like the Stevetendo show! and Pop! Goes the Culture. We couldn’t make these happen without your support. If you’d like to subscribe or follow the Shacknews Twitch channel, it helps us to keep these streams going and we appreciate your viewership as we aim to bring you the best content we can. If you haven’t subscribed and have an Amazon Prime account, you can use it to do so for free via Prime Gaming. Just link your accounts and claim a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Is Mai’s ninjutsu going to pack the sauce we need to win? Find out as we check out her moves and assemble combos in this special Street Fighter 6 livestream