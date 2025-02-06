New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NASA will do its first Twitch stream from space this February

Astronauts Don Pettit, Matt Dominick, and more will run the stream from the International Space Station next week.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via NASA
2

NASA is about to make history next week aboard the International Space Station. From the depths of space and 250 miles up in Earth’s orbit, astronauts will be running their first ever Twitch stream live from space. The stream is expected to take place this February and quite a few notable astronauts will make appearances during the stream.

The NASA organization shared details of the upcoming livestream from its own social media this week. On February 12, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET, astronauts such as Don Pettit, Matt Dominick, and a few more will go live on the NASA Twitch channel to do a live Q&A from the International Space Station. The hosts will answer questions about what it’s like to work in space and live on the International Space Station.

This will be the first time NASA has done this, and one of the first livestreams with a host outside of Earth’s atmosphere. As much tech and innovation as has gone into space exploration and the rocket technology to get us there, we’d still yet to have anyone stream directly from space. It marks an interesting occasion, as well as a chance for enthusiasts to know more about work in space and life on the space station.

As the livestream goes up next week, stay tuned for further updates and news in tech, right here at Shacknews.

