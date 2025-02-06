iicon is a new event from the organization behind E3 Nintendo, Disney, and PlayStation are among the companies attending the inaugural iicon in Las Vegas next year.

With E3 officially dead, its organizer has been working on a new event to raise from its ashes. The ESA has announced iicon (Interactive Innovation Conference), a new industry event that’ll look to merge the video game business with the greater entertainment world. The first iicon is set for April 27-30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ESA launched the official website for iicon today. There, we learn a bit more about the upcoming event. At iicon, attendees will experience “visionary keynotes, engaging discussions and workshops, and elite networking opportunities with executives shaping the future of entertainment, business, and technology.”



Source: The inaugural iicon will take place at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2026.

Before creating iicon, the Esa attempted to keep E3 alive through an online event and partnering with PAX organizer ReedPop. After officially canceling the planned revival for 2024, it was reported that the ESA was working on a “complete reinvention” of E3.

Unlike E3, which opened its doors to the public in 2017, iicon will be an invite-only event. The website lists Epic Games, Nintendo, Disney, PlayStation, Square Enix, EA, Take-Two Interactive, Microsoft, Ubisoft, WB Games, and Amazon Games as official partners.