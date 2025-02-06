New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

iicon is a new event from the organization behind E3

Nintendo, Disney, and PlayStation are among the companies attending the inaugural iicon in Las Vegas next year.
Donovan Erskine
The ESA
1

With E3 officially dead, its organizer has been working on a new event to raise from its ashes. The ESA has announced iicon (Interactive Innovation Conference), a new industry event that’ll look to merge the video game business with the greater entertainment world. The first iicon is set for April 27-30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ESA launched the official website for iicon today. There, we learn a bit more about the upcoming event. At iicon, attendees will experience “visionary keynotes, engaging discussions and workshops, and elite networking opportunities with executives shaping the future of entertainment, business, and technology.”

The exterior of the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: The inaugural iicon will take place at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2026.

Before creating iicon, the Esa attempted to keep E3 alive through an online event and partnering with PAX organizer ReedPop. After officially canceling the planned revival for 2024, it was reported that the ESA was working on a “complete reinvention” of E3.

Unlike E3, which opened its doors to the public in 2017, iicon will be an invite-only event. The website lists Epic Games, Nintendo, Disney, PlayStation, Square Enix, EA, Take-Two Interactive, Microsoft, Ubisoft, WB Games, and Amazon Games as official partners.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

