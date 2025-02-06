New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Paradox Interactive acquires Jagged Alliance 3 dev Haemimont Games

Haemimont will be wholly owned by Paradox, but it's leadership will remain intact and no disruptions to its ongoing projects are expected.
TJ Denzer
1

The makers of Jagged Alliance 3 and many of the Tropico games, Haemimont Games, have been acquired by Paradox Interactive. Paradox announced this week that it had acquired all shares of Haemimont Games and would be rolling the dev into its overall collective from here on out. Despite the acquisition, Paradox and Haemimont have clarified that there will be no change in the dev’s leadership and its ongoing projects should be unaffected by the deal’s closure.

Paradox Interactive shared details about the acquisition in a press release on its website. It seems like a rather splendid fit as Haemimont Games has a long history of management sim games and that’s Paradox’s forte as well. Haemimont’s most recent launch was Jagged Alliance 3, which came out to largely positive reviews and has been praised by players alike.

Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester was enthused to speak to the acquisition of Haemimont and its joining of the Paradox Interactive group:

Haemimont Founder Gabriel Dobrev also feels the synergy between the two business as they prepare to collaborate, claiming the team “already feels at home” with Paradox. Dobrev further shared that this deal “opens new horizons for our team, technology, and creative processes, which we're eager to explore.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Haemimont Games accomplishes with Paradox Interactive. Stay tuned to the Haemimont Games topic to see what comes next from the studio as it drops.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

