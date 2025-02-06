New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Listen as Amazon executives dive into the results of the company's latest quarter.
This afternoon, Amazon will release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Following that, the company will host an earnings call to discuss the specific details of the report and share their outlook for the upcoming quarter. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation, you can listen to Amazon’s Q4 2024 earnings call here.

Amazon’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. You can also find it on Amazon’s investor relations website.

That’s how you can listen to Amazon’s Q4 2024 earnings call. We’ll be covering the call here at Shacknews, and you can expect to read any news on our Amazon topic page.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

