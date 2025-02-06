Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater may be coming in August, according to a PSN leak The PlayStation Network page for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater had a promo image up that showed a suspected release date for the game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater looks like a promising remake from Konami, and it was heavily suspected that it would be out in 2025. However, it looks like the PlayStation Network listing for the game may have just revealed when we can expect it. For a short time, new promotional material was up for the game, including an updated Snake vs. Monkey mode. However, it also shared a release date set in August 2025.

The PSN leak was spotted by several sources, including Wario64. The material was taken down immediately and is no longer accessible on the PlayStation Store. However, the material suggests that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is coming on August 28, 2025. We don’t know yet if that’s a uniform date for all platforms, but considering it was on the official PSN page before said page was taken down, it seems the date is likely accurate for the PS5 release.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater releases on August 28th according to PSN. Snake vs Monkey mode returns with "more to come." Digital Deluxe Edition will also be availableTrailer: vulcan.dl.playstation.net/img/rnd/2025...PSN store.playstation.com/en-us/concep...



Konami’s remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has been highly anticipated, especially since fans got to play one of the first demos at Tokyo Game Show 2024. The game is shaping up very nicely in its debut preview build, where we got to do the early infiltration and the attempt to break Dr. Sokolov out of enemy confinement. The controls felt very good and the cutscenes were very well preserved from the original, for better or worse. It’s also pretty funny to see that the Snake vs. Monkey mode, in which Snake must catch the creatures from Ape Escape in Snake Eater’s jungle environments, is also making a return.

Konami has yet to confirm the release date or the Snake vs. Monkey mode, so we’ll be watching for the official word. Until then, stay tuned to the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater topic for news and updates here at Shacknews.