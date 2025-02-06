Lackey quest guide - should you help the man in the tree? - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 One good deed deserves another.

As you are exploring the banks of the river in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in the area north of the Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn, you may find a poor unfortunate stuck up a tree. At the foot of said tree are a couple of hungry wolves intent on getting their dinner. Helping the man will lead to a long quest called Lackey, but you certainly wouldn't leave him trapped up there, would you?

Lackey quest guide - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Source: Shacknews

The first thing to do is take care of the wolves. These are quite annoying to fight, so make sure you have good armor and a sharp sword. You only really need to worry about parrying their bites and swiping left and right. A few stiff whacks should sort each of them out. After that, give the man in the tree plenty of room, and he will jump down to you, twisting an ankle as he does so.

Now, the man will introduce himself as Vostatek, ask you for help, and reveal that he is quite drunk. You will need to carry him to his camp, but it's a bit of a disjointed journey to get there. Make sure you have a torch equipped if you are doing this at night, as it can be hard to see the landmarks you will need to spot.

First, bring the man to the fallen tree marked with A above. He will recognize it, and urge you on, as he is concerned for his friend Pepik.

Then, bring him to the anthill marked with B. At this point, he gets it in his head that he wants to go drinking, so wait a minute, put him down, then pick him up again, and he will change his mind. Thankfully, you do not need to walk halfway across the map to the pub that will be marked as your destination.

Now, focused again on his camp and his missing friend, he asks you to take him to the split birch tree marked with C on the map above. All you really need to do is continue following the path down along the pond.

At the birch, continue forward to the tree marked with the yellow symbol at D, then on to the camp, and just after that, at E.

Be careful because as you walk, the man will keep giving vague directions, and it is surprisingly easy to head the wrong way, even by just a little bit, which means you can miss the required landmarks. He really is just like an annoying drunk.

Once you get him to the camp, drop him near the fire, and it's time to find his friend, who is actually a horse. He reckons the horse has been stolen by bandits, and he is not wrong Make your way to the point on the map above marked with F and prepare to fight. There are four bandits here, but you can take them all out one by one. Make sure you have some lockpicks, and you can open some chests hidden in a small cave near the horse.

Once you find Pepik, who is in the very back of the camp near the cliff face, just ride him back to camp and reunite him with his good pal Vostatek. After that, feel free to return home with Vostatek for a little fast travel rather than being stuck out in the woods. Talk to his family, and it doesn't really matter what you do. I happily told them the gamekeeper was drunk as a skunk because he annoyed me so much. After that I pocketed 80 Groschen and was about my merry way.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.