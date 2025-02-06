New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) Q3 2025 earnings call here

Hear about the latest financial happenings at one of the industry's biggest publishers.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Later today, Take-Two Interactive will report its earnings for the latest financial quarter. Shortly thereafter, the company will broadcast an earnings call to discuss those results and take questions from major investors. If you’re curious to hear what leadership at the gaming company has to say, you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2025 earnings call here.

Take-Two Interactive’s Q3 2025 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, though you can also find it on Take-Two’s investor relations website.

That’s how you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q3 2025 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in but are still dying to know whether or not they’ll mention GTA 6, keep an eye on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

