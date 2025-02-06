Listen to Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) Q3 2025 earnings call here Hear about the latest financial happenings at one of the industry's biggest publishers.

Later today, Take-Two Interactive will report its earnings for the latest financial quarter. Shortly thereafter, the company will broadcast an earnings call to discuss those results and take questions from major investors. If you’re curious to hear what leadership at the gaming company has to say, you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2025 earnings call here.

Take-Two Interactive’s Q3 2025 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, though you can also find it on Take-Two’s investor relations website.

That’s how you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q3 2025 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in but are still dying to know whether or not they’ll mention GTA 6, keep an eye on Shacknews.