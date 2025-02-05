New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ford (F) Model e division posts FY 2024 of $5.1 billion

Ford's electric vehicle division is working to development cost improvements as the company continues to invest in future products.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ford
1

As we continue to cover electric vehicles and the companies that produce them, Ford was up on deck as one of the companies in the EV field through its Ford Model e division. Unfortunately, Ford didn’t have great news to report on its EV department. The division cost the company $5.1 billion throughout its full 2024 fiscal year as it continues to invest in products that will be coming in the future.

Ford reported its Model e division losses for the full year of 2024 on its latest earnings report and guidance this week. There, on Page 7 in its Business Segment Highlights, Ford addressed its Model e losses:

Ford (F) stock chart in after-hours trading following the release of its 2024 results and 2025 guidance.
Ford (F) stock dipped in after-hours trading following the release of its 2024 earnings results and 2025 guidance.
Source: Google

From Ford’s own statements, it seems that despite the losses from its Model e division, the company is dedicated to investing in the future of the electric vehicle market and making sure it has products that fit that market. This was despite halting production of the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck in October 2024, citing an effort to maximize “sales growth and profitability” on the units it had produced so far. It’s worth noting that Ford also estimated the division would be responsible for $5 billion in losses at the time of that announcement, but the actual losses went even further to $5.1 billion.

As 2025 continues, it will be interesting to see how Ford adapts its plans for competing in the EV market. Stay tuned for updates as we continue to cover the latest tech and gaming company earnings results, right here at Shacknews.

