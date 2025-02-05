Evening Reading - February 5, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Catch our reactions to this on PGTC tomorrow. The hype is real!

Rooster Teeth is back!

Good for those folks! It was really lame how they went out.

Live action Gundam film is in the works

LEGENDARY and Bandai Namco Filmworks Sign Agreement to Co-Finance First-Ever Live Action “Gundam” Film https://t.co/HmwoEzkjAW



Directed and written by Jim Mickle.



Bandai Namco Filmworks America, LLC will be established on April 1st for the production of Gundam pic.twitter.com/kfIxjxkTgx — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 5, 2025

Not my territory, but I hope this delivers for the people who are into it!

Playering healer with a Groot on your team

As a Cloak & Dagger main, this checks out.

Happy 25th anniversary to Scream 3

Imagine taking the third movie in your wildly-popular slasher franchise and Trojan Horsing a Harvey Weinstein confessional into a movie produced by Harvey Weinstein.



That’s why Wes Craven is still the GOAT.



Happy 25th Anniversary, SCREAM 3. pic.twitter.com/z2jVotCNYU — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) February 4, 2025

Sure, it may be the worst of the series, but I think it's smarter than it gets credit for.

Art of Kendrick with his Grammys from this year

That's damn good.

Today would've been Trayvon Martin's 30th birthday

Happy Heavenly Birthday to my Son/Sunshine you would have been 30 today but……….

🐻💔💔👑🎂😭🙏🏾😘🥰#TrayvonLivesOn #OurChildrenMatter

I will ALWAYS love you, 🐻 #February5th pic.twitter.com/n0pJMx3z56 — Sybrina Fulton (@SybrinaFulton) February 5, 2025

Rest in peace. I hope his family is doing well.

