Evening Reading - February 5, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading!
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Catch our reactions to this on PGTC tomorrow. The hype is real!

Rooster Teeth is back!

Good for those folks! It was really lame how they went out.

Live action Gundam film is in the works

Not my territory, but I hope this delivers for the people who are into it!

Playering healer with a Groot on your team

As a Cloak & Dagger main, this checks out.

Happy 25th anniversary to Scream 3

Sure, it may be the worst of the series, but I think it's smarter than it gets credit for.

Art of Kendrick with his Grammys from this year

That's damn good.

Today would've been Trayvon Martin's 30th birthday

Rest in peace. I hope his family is doing well.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

The cat and dog looking past the camera in the movie Flow.
A movie about a cat navigating an apocalyptic event sounds like a Bubbletron result.
Source: UFO Distribution

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola