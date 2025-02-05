Evening Reading - February 5, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Google removes pledge not to use AI for weapons or surveillance from its ethical guidelines
- Dead by Daylight brings back 2v8 Mode with a Resident Evil twist
- Steam Early Access game pages are starting to warn players if they've been abandoned
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sells 1 million units in one day
- Iron Galaxy lays off 66 employees as a 'last resort' to avoid closure
- Arm Holdings Q3 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- WWE 2K25 lets you relive the Bloodline's greatest triumphs
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Jurassic World Rebirth trailer
Catch our reactions to this on PGTC tomorrow. The hype is real!
Rooster Teeth is back!
Rooster Teeth 2.0. pic.twitter.com/aqVuBJIGMM— Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) February 5, 2025
Good for those folks! It was really lame how they went out.
Live action Gundam film is in the works
LEGENDARY and Bandai Namco Filmworks Sign Agreement to Co-Finance First-Ever Live Action “Gundam” Film https://t.co/HmwoEzkjAW— Wario64 (@Wario64) February 5, 2025
Directed and written by Jim Mickle.
Bandai Namco Filmworks America, LLC will be established on April 1st for the production of Gundam pic.twitter.com/kfIxjxkTgx
Not my territory, but I hope this delivers for the people who are into it!
Playering healer with a Groot on your team
*Blocks your line of sight*#MarvelRivals | #Marvel pic.twitter.com/IqB7Sl7OWq— Marvel Rivals News (@MRivalsHub) February 4, 2025
As a Cloak & Dagger main, this checks out.
Happy 25th anniversary to Scream 3
Imagine taking the third movie in your wildly-popular slasher franchise and Trojan Horsing a Harvey Weinstein confessional into a movie produced by Harvey Weinstein.— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) February 4, 2025
That’s why Wes Craven is still the GOAT.
Happy 25th Anniversary, SCREAM 3. pic.twitter.com/z2jVotCNYU
Sure, it may be the worst of the series, but I think it's smarter than it gets credit for.
Art of Kendrick with his Grammys from this year
February 4, 2025
That's damn good.
Today would've been Trayvon Martin's 30th birthday
Happy Heavenly Birthday to my Son/Sunshine you would have been 30 today but……….— Sybrina Fulton (@SybrinaFulton) February 5, 2025
🐻💔💔👑🎂😭🙏🏾😘🥰#TrayvonLivesOn #OurChildrenMatter
I will ALWAYS love you, 🐻 #February5th pic.twitter.com/n0pJMx3z56
Rest in peace. I hope his family is doing well.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
