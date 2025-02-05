ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 540 Back to the skies in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We have been making strides in our journey but there is a lot more to go. During the last Skyward Sword episode, we made our way to the Lanayru Sand Sea to explore. It was in the sand sea that we needed to locate the Sand ship, a ship that was hidden to the blind eye except when hit with bombs.

The sand ship is the next dungeon in the game and we should find a nice item inside. There will be plenty of exploring to do after we get through the sand ship in terms of claw shot targets to go back to as well as Goddess stone chests to locate and open. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

Set sail on the high sands for adventure!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Banjo-Tooie playthrough. We finished the main game of Dragon Quest XI but I'm not sure if we're going to go back and play the post game. I think we all need a little break from Dragon Quest XI so stay tuned for a new playthrough starting up on the show next week.

It feels like there hasn’t been a whole of information regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. That appears to be changing because today it was revealed when the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct is happening. The Nintendo Direct will happen on April 2nd so we don’t have to wait too long for it. Pokemon Day is at the end of February so if you’re into Pokemon that’s one way to tide you over until the Switch 2 direct. If I’m able to multitask with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, I’ll share my thoughts about Nintendo Switch 2 and what I want from the upcoming console.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.