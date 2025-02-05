Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The Qualcomm Q1 2025 earnings results boasted the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

As we continue through the latest season of earnings results releases by various tech companies, chip designer Qualcomm is the latest to report after finishing up its Q1 2025. The company had a notable beat in key metrics in this quarter, posting a record-breaking quarter of revenue. However, it posted a win on earnings-per-share (EPS) as well, further cementing a solid quarter for the company.

Qualcomm put out its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For the company’s revenue, it put up a total of $11.669 billion for the quarter. Not only was that enough to beat out the $10.9 billion expected by Wall Street analysts, but it was also the highest revenue posted by Qualcomm in a single quarter in the company’s history. Meanwhile, the EPS for Qualcomm’s Q1 2025 ended up at $3.41 per share. Once again, that was quite a bit above the $2.96 per share expected.

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock dipped in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025.

Qualcomm has continued to succeed heavily through business with a number of massive tech companies over the last few years. It powers a lot of popular devices, including the Meta Quest VR headsets and Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones, and continues to power even more on the back of the Snapdragon series.

All of that is likely a huge part of what pushed Qualcomm over the top when it came to its record revenue for its latest quarter. As we continue to report on company earnings results, stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.