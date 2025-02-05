New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Arm Holdings Q3 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Arm Holdings stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the release of its earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Arm Holdings has released its earnings report for Q3 2025. It shows a beat on both EPS and revenue expectations for the quarter, but the company’s stock still took following the news.

Arm Holdings published its Q3 2025 earnings results to its website at the close of markets today. The company tallied $983 million in revenue against an expectation of $947 million. The company brought in $0.39/share, beating the $0.34/share expectation.

The Arm name on a large jumbotron screen.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the beat on both fronts, Arm Holdings stock was down significantly in after-hours trading, hitting a valuation as low as $163 after ending the day at $173.26. This could potentially be because Arm Holdings narrowed its full-year guidance, causing investors to sell.

In addition to Arm Holdings, Qualcomm reported results for its latest quarter today, also showing a beat on EPS and revenue. Stick with Shacknews for more news at the intersection of tech and finance.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola