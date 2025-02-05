Arm Holdings Q3 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Arm Holdings stock took a dive in after-hours trading following the release of its earnings report.

Arm Holdings has released its earnings report for Q3 2025. It shows a beat on both EPS and revenue expectations for the quarter, but the company’s stock still took following the news.

Arm Holdings published its Q3 2025 earnings results to its website at the close of markets today. The company tallied $983 million in revenue against an expectation of $947 million. The company brought in $0.39/share, beating the $0.34/share expectation.



Source: Getty Images

Despite the beat on both fronts, Arm Holdings stock was down significantly in after-hours trading, hitting a valuation as low as $163 after ending the day at $173.26. This could potentially be because Arm Holdings narrowed its full-year guidance, causing investors to sell.

In addition to Arm Holdings, Qualcomm reported results for its latest quarter today, also showing a beat on EPS and revenue. Stick with Shacknews for more news at the intersection of tech and finance.