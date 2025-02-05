New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Iron Galaxy lays off 66 employees as a 'last resort' to avoid closure

The team behind Rumbleverse and numerous game ports says it's laying off employees to ensure its survival.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Iron Galaxy
4

One of the unfortunate industry trends of last year that has trickled into 2025 is layoffs, with the latest round hitting Iron Galaxy. The studio known for high-profile game ports as well as original titles confirmed that it’s laying off 66 employees in a “last resort” effort to ensure the company’s survival.

Iron Galaxy Studios posted a statement on its website to announce the layoffs. In it, the company cites the pattern of layoffs and studio closures in the gaming industry in recent years. “All the while at Iron Galaxy, we’ve been making sacrifices to keep our teams intact,” the developer wrote. However, the company says it has “run out of room” to make adjustments through the rough patch.

Key art of Ellie and Abby for The Last of Us 2 Remastered.
Iron Galaxy worked with Naughty Dog to bring The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered to PC in 2024.
Source: PlayStation Studios

Today, Iron Galaxy is parting ways with some of our developers and support staff. In total, we have reduced our employee base by 66 people. This was a means of last resort for us. It’s a measure we do not take lightly to enable our long-term survival.

Iron Galaxy worked to port games like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Overwatch, and Metroid Prime Remastered to new platforms. The studio's latest original work, Rumbelverse, was shut down prematurely in 2023.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola