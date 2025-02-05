Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sells 1 million units in one day Its concurrent player count peak has also climbed over 175k since it came out.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now out in the wild, and it has seen incredible success in its first hours of availability. According to Warhorse Studios, the game crossed 1 million units sold on its first day alone, and if that wasn’t good enough, its concurrent player count on Steam is also massive, crossing over 175,000 players since it’s been available for tracking.

KCD2 developer Warhorse Studios itself shared the details of the game’s milestone following launch, taking pride in the quick sales of its latest game.

“Over a million of you have stepped into our world. We're beyond grateful for your support - thank you for making Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 a triumph!,” the devs wrote.

That success extends to Steam as well. Over on SteamDB, the game has been quickly rising in activity. It had reached a concurrent player count of around 176,285 at the time of this writing, which is highly impressive for a single-player RPG in any regard.

Over a million of you have stepped into our world. We're beyond grateful for your support - thank you for making #KCD2 a triumph! pic.twitter.com/2YDmcDx3mn — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) February 5, 2025

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s success isn’t unwarranted. Many critics and players have loved the game, including our own reviewer here at Shacknews. Consensus has been that while things like the save system and gathering slow things down unnecessarily, the combat is great, the RPG systems are engaging, and the world is a treat to explore. That has helped it rise to a Metacritic score of 88 overall on all of its platforms, also as of this time of writing.

With such a solid first day in the books, it looks like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of the first star gaming titles of 2025. For more on the game as the team continues to maintain it post-launch, stay tuned for more news and updates on the KCD2 topic here at Shacknews.