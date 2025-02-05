Steam Early Access game pages are starting to warn players if they've been abandoned It's not a universally applied system yet, but Steam will now tell players if an Early Access game hasn't been updated in over a year.

Steam appears to be slowly rolling out some changes in communication regarding early access games on its platform. A new notification has appeared on Steam pages of certain early access games. If they haven’t been updated in a long time, to the point of appearing abandoned, there will now be a notification on the game’s Steam page. That said, this system doesn’t seem to have been rolled out universally yet and will likely expand over time.

It was the SteamDB social media that took notice of Steam’s new notifications on early access games. The system seems to be set to let would-be players or existing owners know if an early access game hasn’t seen a new update in more than a year. This notification can be seen on games like Realm Royale Reforged, where the following text is now displayed:

Note: The last update made by the developers was over 18 months ago. The information and timeline described by the developers here may no longer be up to date.

Steam is now adding notifications to early access games that haven't been updated in more than a year.

Source: Steam

It’s worth noting that this system hasn’t rolled out universally yet. There are quite a few games that haven’t been updated in a while that also haven’t seen notifications in their Early Access details box on their Steam Pages. Kerbal Space Program 2, for instance, hasn’t seen new updates in a very long time, long enough that Take-Two Interactive closed Intercept Games, which was the studio making it under Private Division. However, a notification about its stagnancy hasn’t been added to the Steam page at this time.

Whatever the case, more communication is better. Hopefully, Steam’s new system will help players make better decisions about early access games that might not make it to their Version 1.0.