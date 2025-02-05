Should you help Radovan the blacksmith or Kreyzl the miller - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 What are you to do when you have a wedding that you need to get to in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

One of your earliest decisions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be whether you want to help the blacksmith, Radovan, or the miller, Kreyzl. Both of them are going to the wedding that you need to get to as part of the Wedding Crashers main quest. With Olda, the son of Lord Semine getting wed, it might just be the only chance you have to talk to the nobles who won't give you the time of day now that your station has been so visibly lowered.

Should you help the blacksmith or the miller in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The most important thing to know here is that each quest will still be available to you after the wedding. If you opt to help the miller, you can still go work with the blacksmith, or vice versa. As such, depending on how much time you have, you can get them both done. Remember, only one of them can invite you to the wedding, but you can do both sets of quests if you wish.

If you don't have time for that kind of thing, I would suggest helping the blacksmith. He can be found in Tachov, to the north of Troskowtiz. He will teach you the fundamentals of being a blacksmith, which is a very important skill over the course of the game. Best of all, he'll give you a place to sleep, which is very useful at this point in the game as it acts as a save point.

For the miller, this path is actually a lot of fun. Helping Kreyzl is the path to take if you plan on going for a more stealthy playthrough. That might sound odd, but all is not what it seems with our friend the miller, and he has been using his flour deliveries to engage in a little bit of smuggling. If you have no interest in a stealthy style of gameplay, you can likely avoid this entire quest run, although that means you'll be without any possible rewards from it.

I would really urge you to play through both paths, frankly. It's a great way to learn skills, get some early rewards, and set yourself up with further options later in the game. You might think you want to be all sword and armor right now, but you'll never know how things might change as you continue your adventures as Henry.

