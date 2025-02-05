Dead by Daylight brings back 2v8 Mode with a Resident Evil twist Albert Wesker and Nemesis are joining the killer side alongside the Legion as the 2v8 Mode makes a limited-time return this month.

Dead by Daylight’s delightfully hectic 2v8 Mode is returning this February, and with it comes a new twist on the mode based on the game’s Resident Evil content. Albert Wesker, Nemesis, and The Legion have been added to the killer roster for this run of the mode, bringing all of their unique global match quirks with them. The action will kick off next week and run through most of the rest of February.

Behaviour Interactive shared details of the Resident Evil-infused return of 2v8 Mode in a press release, as well as a teaser video on social media. Starting on February 10, and running through February 25, 2025, Dead by Daylight’s 2v8 Mode will be back in play. The Nemesis (RE3’s Nemesis) and The Mastermind (Albert Wesker) join the Killer’s side. If either of them are in play, players can be infected by them and weakened. However, players will also have access to crates with green herbs that heal the infection and yellow herbs that remove a hooked count. Killers can also smash the herbs to deny players and get themselves a speed boost.

They meet at last.



2v8: Resident Evil is coming to Dead by Daylight. Stay tuned for more pic.twitter.com/eyC9pAUTmK — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) February 5, 2025

In addition to Wesker and Nemesis, Behaviour’s original killer The Legion will also join the fray. The Raccoon City Police Department is also joining 2v8 Mode’s map rotation.

Nemesis was brought to Dead by Daylight alongside Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine in 2021. Meanwhile, Wesker would come to the game along with Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong in 2022. Both of them have infection mechanics, but both use them in very different ways as well. They’ll be interesting to have in the stacked fracas that is 2v8 Mode in any capacity.

Of course, even Resident Evil-infused 2v8 Mode is limited time, so jump into Dead by Daylight from February 10 onward to check it out. You can also stay tuned to the Dead by Daylight topic for more updates and news right here at Shacknews.