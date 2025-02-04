Evening Reading - February 4, 2025

Welcome to the end of another Tuesday, Shackers. We’re driving deeper into February, and with that comes all sorts of fun gaming coverage for one of the first stacked months of the year. That’s tomorrow’s circus, though. For today, we need to bring another quality day of posting to a close. That means you get to enjoy another edition of Evening Reading.
Twas a Tuesday… Once again
February 4, 2025
Bison Bucks are always high in value on Tuesdays in particular.
Respect thine foe
"The battle is over, show respect for the fallen who fought so bravely" pic.twitter.com/85yM5qwtKl— Hi! Buff Gigas Please? (@BuffGigas) February 4, 2025
And when we’re talking about Soulcaliber’s Cassandra, by respect, we mean crush their face with your ass, as it ought to be.
Speaking of respect
This killed me lmao pic.twitter.com/BQUeAXNt7h— MA5K CEO (@Nobbie_OCs) February 4, 2025
There is no room for pomp and circumstance if your enemy has chosen to threaten the might of the Empire.
Galactus cometh
Galactus pic.twitter.com/7BYiZXICjZ— Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) February 4, 2025
He's looking suitably imposing in the new Fantastic Four film.
The life of a Swampert is one of pain
February 4, 2025
How does Swampert even hide in tall grass? Seems dangerous.
Gore Magala is back
Gore Magala is BACK in Monster Hunter Wilds! 🖤#MHWilds pic.twitter.com/83jE6HJw9G— Arekkz Gaming (@Arekkz) February 4, 2025
And he looks scary as heck. Can’t wait to see what kind of armor and weapons we can craft from them bones.
EVO Moment 37 continues to haunt
Sighs... Leave me alone plz pic.twitter.com/V3G5m6z0bk— Justin Wong (@JWonggg) February 4, 2025
Why they do that to Justin Wong? Give that man a break.
And there you have it, Shackers. That covers your Evening Reading for this February 4. Thank you for reading and hopefully enjoying our content. We hope you stick around and see what’s ahead. You can even help us keep the site going with Shacknews Mercury if you want. Either way, we wish you well. If you’ve got some time on your hands, stop by our Shackpets app on iOS and Android and have some fun playing favorites in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Need a little browser fun? Check out Bubbletron and run the gambit of random prompts to try to assemble the best (or worst) start-up business you can.
Take care, y’all. Have a great evening and we’ll be back tomorrow with more stories and features!
-
