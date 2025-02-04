EA CEO Andrew Wilson says the next Battlefield game will launch in FY26 The next Battlefield game will launch no later than March 31, 2026.

Electronic Arts (EA) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, and during the company’s conference call Electronic Arts CEO, Andrew Wilson, revealed that the next Battlefield game would be released prior to the end of EA’s fiscal year 2026.

For those wondering, EA’s fiscal year 2026 runs from April 1, 2025, until March 31, 2026. That’s the window for the next Battlefield game to be released, although when it comes to release dates, we all know plans can change. This information comes a day after the reveal of Battlefield Labs, EA’s attempt to bring players into the development cycle.

