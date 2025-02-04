New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

EA CEO Andrew Wilson says the next Battlefield game will launch in FY26

The next Battlefield game will launch no later than March 31, 2026.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Electronic Arts (EA) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, and during the company’s conference call Electronic Arts CEO, Andrew Wilson, revealed that the next Battlefield game would be released prior to the end of EA’s fiscal year 2026.

For those wondering, EA’s fiscal year 2026 runs from April 1, 2025, until March 31, 2026. That’s the window for the next Battlefield game to be released, although when it comes to release dates, we all know plans can change. This information comes a day after the reveal of Battlefield Labs, EA’s attempt to bring players into the development cycle.

For more information on the future of Battlefield, stick right here with Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola