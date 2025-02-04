New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 gets May 2025 release date

The collection features iconic titles such as Power Stone and Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
Capcom has been showing a lot of love to its retro titles as of late, and that trend will continue in 2025. The previously revealed Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which packs 8 beloved fighting games, has been given a release date of May 16, 2025.

A new trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was released during the latest Capcom Spotlight and revealed the game’s May release date. The collection was originally announced last summer and will feature the following fighting games.

  • Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000
  • Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
  • Project Justice
  • Capcom Fighting Evolution
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3: Upper
  • Plasma Sword
  • Power Stone
  • Power Stone 2

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this spring. Stick with Shacknews for more Capcom news in 2025.

