Capcom Fighting Collection 2 gets May 2025 release date The collection features iconic titles such as Power Stone and Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro.

Capcom has been showing a lot of love to its retro titles as of late, and that trend will continue in 2025. The previously revealed Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which packs 8 beloved fighting games, has been given a release date of May 16, 2025.

A new trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was released during the latest Capcom Spotlight and revealed the game’s May release date. The collection was originally announced last summer and will feature the following fighting games.

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Project Justice

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3: Upper

Plasma Sword

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this spring. Stick with Shacknews for more Capcom news in 2025.