Capcom Fighting Collection 2 gets May 2025 release date
The collection features iconic titles such as Power Stone and Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro.
Capcom has been showing a lot of love to its retro titles as of late, and that trend will continue in 2025. The previously revealed Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which packs 8 beloved fighting games, has been given a release date of May 16, 2025.
A new trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was released during the latest Capcom Spotlight and revealed the game’s May release date. The collection was originally announced last summer and will feature the following fighting games.
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- Project Justice
- Capcom Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3: Upper
- Plasma Sword
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this spring. Stick with Shacknews for more Capcom news in 2025.
